Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $6,396,400.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Broadcom stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,514,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $230.33 and a 1-year high of $331.20. The stock has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $981,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,431 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Broadcom by 1,808.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 777,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,805,000 after purchasing an additional 736,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,797,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,153,324,000 after buying an additional 559,961 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 440,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,871,000 after buying an additional 393,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,892,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,904,000 after buying an additional 373,703 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.