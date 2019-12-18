Brokerages Anticipate Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Aaron’s posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 1,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,049,000 after acquiring an additional 733,735 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 79,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Aaron's

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

