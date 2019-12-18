Brokerages Anticipate AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AES Corp (NYSE:AES) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AES’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.32. AES also reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AES.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth approximately $64,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 59.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,930,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 639.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,893,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,443 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of AES by 165.0% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,146,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 116.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. AES has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

