Brokerages Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Post $0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.71. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NUS stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 917.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

