Brokers Offer Predictions for Heartland Express, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland Express in a research report issued on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of HTLD opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $147.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,274,000 after purchasing an additional 120,968 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 8.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,172,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 90,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Heartland Express by 793.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 719,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Heartland Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Heartland Express by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

