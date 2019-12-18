Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNZL. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,380 ($31.31) to GBX 2,290 ($30.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,212.50 ($29.10).

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,074 ($27.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 20.89. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,060.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,082.73.

In other Bunzl news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.94), for a total transaction of £53,467.20 ($70,333.07).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

