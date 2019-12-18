Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells $2,763,600.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,370,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $3,441,500.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,688,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.

CDNS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,702. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.53. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

