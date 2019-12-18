Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 246 ($3.24) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 194 ($2.55). Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s current price.

CNE has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 221 ($2.91).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

CNE stock opened at GBX 198.50 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.03. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 173.64.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.