Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 770 ($10.13) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.60) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 666.82 ($8.77).

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 745.83 ($9.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 732.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 731.73. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare sold 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £115,996.50 ($152,586.82). Also, insider Jonathan Bewes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.95) per share, with a total value of £68,000 ($89,450.14). Insiders have sold 49,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,440,057 in the last ninety days.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

