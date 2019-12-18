Capital One Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a report released on Monday, December 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

WPX opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,963,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,467,000 after acquiring an additional 535,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after acquiring an additional 417,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,007,000 after acquiring an additional 322,195 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,610,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,810 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,072 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

