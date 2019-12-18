Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Insider Yajnik Sanjiv Sells 57,616 Shares

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of COF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.18. 2,300,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,888. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

