Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $73.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

In related news, Director James R. Jobe sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $74,907.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,087.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 648.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

