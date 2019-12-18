CDK Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,408 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,773% compared to the typical daily volume of 182 call options.

CDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of CDK opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $130,315. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 855,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,293,000 after acquiring an additional 298,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

