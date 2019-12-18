Chuy’s (CHUY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chuy’s (NASDAQ: CHUY):

12/16/2019 – Chuy’s is now covered by analysts at CL King. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2019 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2019 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.50.

11/19/2019 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/11/2019 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

11/8/2019 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2019 – Chuy’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $24.50 price target on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

11/4/2019 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

10/24/2019 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

CHUY stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. 59,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

