Cintas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,878 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,097% compared to the typical daily volume of 131 put options.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $260.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.66. Cintas has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $277.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,916,000 after buying an additional 382,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after buying an additional 129,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,630,000 after buying an additional 916,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,324,000 after buying an additional 136,868 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,034,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,392,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.55.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

