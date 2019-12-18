ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0001

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $290.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000819 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,721,072,765 coins and its circulating supply is 11,680,030,938 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

