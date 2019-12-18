CoTrader (COT) Market Cap Tops $335,909.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One CoTrader token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a market cap of $335,909.00 and approximately $47,553.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoTrader has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.97 or 0.06387716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001390 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About CoTrader

COT is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.