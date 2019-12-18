Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 63,225 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $8,917,886.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,629,660.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $9,239,701.50.

On Thursday, October 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $8,653,605.75.

On Monday, September 23rd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,151 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $1,161,843.54.

COUP traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.83. 1,419,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.67 and a beta of 1.59. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $159.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 53.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,580,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Coupa Software by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 96.0% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares during the period.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

