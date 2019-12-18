Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford Sells 12,500 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.83. 1,419,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,968. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $159.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -214.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.59 and a 200 day moving average of $137.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $40,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

