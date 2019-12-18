Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van Sells 2,598 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $366,006.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,881,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Veenendaal Frank Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $181,860.00.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.83. 1,419,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,968. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $159.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on COUP. Bank of America increased their target price on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.