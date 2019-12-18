Craneware (LON:CRW) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

CRW opened at GBX 2,310 ($30.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.45 million and a PE ratio of 42.00. Craneware has a twelve month low of GBX 1,615 ($21.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,197 ($42.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,467.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,299.43.

In other news, insider Will Whitehorn bought 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,550 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £29,860.50 ($39,279.79).

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

