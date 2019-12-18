Credit Suisse Group Trims The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Target Price to GBX 610

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 610 ($8.02) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGE. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital cut The Sage Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.60) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 666.82 ($8.77).

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 745.83 ($9.81) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 732.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 731.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare sold 15,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £115,996.50 ($152,586.82). Also, insider Jonathan Bewes bought 10,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.95) per share, for a total transaction of £68,000 ($89,450.14). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,138 shares of company stock worth $35,440,057.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

