Critical Analysis: Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) vs. Jacobs Engineering (NASDAQ:J)

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) and Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Construction Partners and Jacobs Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Construction Partners 5.51% 13.77% 8.90% Jacobs Engineering 6.66% 11.42% 5.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Construction Partners and Jacobs Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Construction Partners $783.24 million 1.16 $43.12 million $0.84 20.98 Jacobs Engineering $12.74 billion 0.94 $847.98 million $5.05 17.71

Jacobs Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Construction Partners. Jacobs Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Construction Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Construction Partners and Jacobs Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Construction Partners 0 0 4 1 3.20 Jacobs Engineering 0 0 1 0 3.00

Construction Partners currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.41%. Jacobs Engineering has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.99%. Given Jacobs Engineering’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jacobs Engineering is more favorable than Construction Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Construction Partners has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacobs Engineering has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Construction Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Jacobs Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Construction Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jacobs Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Construction Partners beats Jacobs Engineering on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc., an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects. It serves customers primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions. Though the Critical Mission Solutions business, it provides cyber security, data analytics, software application development, enterprise and mission IT, systems integration and other technical consulting solutions to government agencies as well as selective aerospace, automotive and telecom customers. Its representative clients include national government departments/agencies in the US, Europe, United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia; state and local departments of transportation within the US; and private industry firms. The People and Places Solutions business provides end-to-end solutions for clients projects which includes connected mobility, water, smart cities, advanced manufacturing or the environment. Its clients include national, state and local government in the U.S., Europe, U.K., Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as the private sector throughout the world. The company was founded by Joseph J. Jacobs in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

