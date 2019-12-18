Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 100,000 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Crowdstrike stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,652,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,128. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $101.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

