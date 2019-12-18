CryCash (CRC) Price Reaches $0.0359 on Major Exchanges

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. In the last week, CryCash has traded 59% lower against the dollar. CryCash has a market capitalization of $170,816.00 and approximately $82,844.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000142 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,763,936 tokens. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

