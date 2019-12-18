CVCoin Reaches Market Cap of $504,359.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, HADAX, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CVCoin has a market cap of $504,359.00 and approximately $15,617.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00185826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01185749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120842 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.