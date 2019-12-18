CyberVein Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.87 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One CyberVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and OKEx. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $220,364.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CVT is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

