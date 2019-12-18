Dan Alexandru Solomon Sells 52,687 Shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,268,176.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,740,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,033,883.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PD stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. 1,270,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,196. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. Pagerduty Inc has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.12 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 509.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 53,553 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 1,056.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 100,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 92,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pagerduty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities upgraded Pagerduty to a “top pick” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

