DaTa eXchange 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,444.00 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $10,444.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00038018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.04 or 0.06241903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027634 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002560 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,964,301 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

