David J. Corrsin Sells 14,167 Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $233,755.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 957,595 shares in the company, valued at $15,800,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 101,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,339. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $798.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $212.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameresco Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. ValuEngine cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ameresco by 10.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 43.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameresco by 105.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 50.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

