David N. Watson Sells 78,100 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. 26,738,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,170,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1,088.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474,814 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,552,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $305,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

