DCP Midstream Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 13,296 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,503% compared to the average daily volume of 369 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,376.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9,095.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.10. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $34.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

