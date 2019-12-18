DecentBet Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $454,095.00 and $802.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

