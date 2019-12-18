Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,584 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 put options.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $106,680.00. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $772,446.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,565 shares of company stock worth $11,903,320. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $15,608,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 97,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Svb Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

