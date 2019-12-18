DeepOnion Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001624 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $3,560.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005152 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001167 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00061843 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, Coindeal, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, RightBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

