Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DNLI opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $136,950.00. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $254,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,839 shares in the company, valued at $465,618.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,038. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 136.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

