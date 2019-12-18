Dero (DERO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $641,076.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00005103 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Dero has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $641,076.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,977,119 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

