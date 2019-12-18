Derwent London (LON:DLN) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Derwent London (LON:DLN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 3,780 ($49.72) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 3,700 ($48.67). Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

DLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,269 ($43.00) to GBX 3,722 ($48.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,390.31 ($44.60).

DLN opened at GBX 3,754 ($49.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.07. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,779 ($36.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,657.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,303.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

In other Derwent London news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.96), for a total value of £349,400 ($459,615.89). Also, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64). Insiders sold a total of 250,183 shares of company stock worth $864,600,305 over the last quarter.

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

