Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €55.00 Price Target

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €55.00 ($63.95) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.31 ($61.99).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

