Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.72 ($32.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.18 ($42.07).

FRA DPW opened at €34.51 ($40.12) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.27.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

