DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target Raised to GBX 315

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 315 ($4.14) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 271.25 ($3.57).

DFS opened at GBX 276.15 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 232.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.59. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 258.50 ($3.40). The company has a market capitalization of $589.63 million and a PE ratio of 30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

