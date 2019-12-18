Diageo’s (DGE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,173 ($41.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,115.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,294.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,096 ($40.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,266.32 ($10,873.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 542 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,749.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

