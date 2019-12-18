Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOTD. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of LON:DOTD opened at GBX 92 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.38 million and a P/E ratio of 32.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.50).

Dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

