EchoLink (EKO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49,717.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC and LBank. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $658,738.00 and approximately $49,717.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.97 or 0.06387716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001390 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.