Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Richard D. Brannon Buys 100,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ET traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 15,455,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,204,274. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 631.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.