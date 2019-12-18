Engagement Token (ENGT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Engagement Token has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar. One Engagement Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex and Exrates. Engagement Token has a market cap of $29,429.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00185366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01188700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025770 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Engagement Token

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken. Engagement Token’s official website is engagementtoken.com. Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Engagement Token Token Trading

Engagement Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engagement Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Engagement Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

