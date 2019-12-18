Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Insider Matthew Majoros Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Envestnet stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.63. 185,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,387. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 148.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,535 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,053,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,595,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

