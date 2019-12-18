Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EXACT Sciences Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EXACT Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the year. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Shares of EXAS opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.