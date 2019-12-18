Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, December 16th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price objective on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89. The company has a market cap of $806.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7,465.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

