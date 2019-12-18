Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $94.41 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,366 shares of company stock worth $6,888,000. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

